ROCKPORT, IND. — Brian Scot Herrell, 52, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was a member of Hatfield United Methodist Church, Eureka Masonic Lodge #397, and Labor Local 561.
Scot is survived by his parents, Dennis and Sharon Herrell of Rockport; his fiancé, Kimberely Weatherholt of Rockport; his children, Brandon Parks (Emily Andrews) of Louisville; Janaye Herrell (Harold Floyd) of Rockport; Mason Herrell of Chrisney, IN; and Mia Weatherholt of Rockport.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana.
Visitation is from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with a Masonic service at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, donate.lovetotherescue.org
