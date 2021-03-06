Brian Scott Perry, 44, of Central City, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a minister and deputy jailer at Muhlenberg County Jail.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Riley Perry; daughters Nicole (Clay) McRoy, Ricki Beth (Nick) Johnson, and Emily Perry; sons Brandon Ortiz, Tristan Bolton, and Aaron Perry; sisters Lori Perry Stinson and Tanya Perry; and brother Kevin Perry
Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented