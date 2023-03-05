Brian Scott “Scooter” Boyer, 58, of Owensboro, lost his courageous battle with ALS on March 3, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born on June 19, 1964, in Evansville to Irvin Boyer and the late Shirley Boyer Carroll.
Scooter was an Air Force Veteran and retired after 34 years from Alcoa (Kaiser) Aluminum. Scooter loved his job and the camaraderie he had with all his buddies at Alcoa. He was an avid IU fan, enjoyed music and DIY projects. He loved baseball growing up and shared this passion with his father and brother, where he and his brother both played for the Central High School Baseball Team.
Scooter was a wonderful husband, son, brother, papaw and uncle, he never met a stranger and always loved being a jokester. Scooter was a devoted uncle and treasured his time with all his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Boyer Carroll; stepfather, Douglas Carroll, Sr.; step son, William Griggs; father-in-law, James Powers; brother-in-law, Don Robinson; uncle, Bud Montgomery; and aunt, Helen Boyer
Survivors include his wife, Keitha Boyer; stepdaughter, Sarah Howard; granddaughter, Kyleigh Griggs; three sisters, Kathy Robinson (Earl Brown), Carol Cage (Russ) and Debbie Collier (Robert); brother, Craig Boyer (Jeannette); mother-in-law, Louise Powers, brother-in-law, Nick Powers (Jennifer); aunt, Ruth Montgomery-Endsley; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Hospice of Western Kentucky for their wonderful care they gave Scooter.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to ALS, 8640 Haines Drive, Suite F, Florence, KY 41042.
