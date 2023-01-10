ISLAND — Brian Young, 47, of Island, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Brian was a metal plater and a member of Celebrate Recovery at Community Church in Calhoun.
Survivors: wife, Susie Young; mother, Judith Young; and brother, Charles Young.
The graveside funeral service will be private at Island Community Cemetery, McLean Count. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Brian’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Brian Young Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Brian at musterfuneralhomes.com.
