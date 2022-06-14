Brice D. Howard, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born August 18, 1946, in Daviess County, to the late Arnold and Ethel Shively Howard. Brice was a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. He was a disabled veteran who was drafted into the United States Army and served in Vietnam as an engineer of the 19th Battalion. He was the State Commander for the DAV and Commander for the Local Chapter #4. Brice was a member and the Chaplain for the American Legion, member of JECVO, coordinator for DAV Transportation of Western Kentucky for 10 years, Chairman of the Owensboro Daviess County Veterans Organization, and a life member of the VFW #696.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Jo (Seebe) Shorey, Jenny Howard, and Sister Ellen Howard, OSU, and brothers, Charles (Martha Helen) Howard, James Howard, and Michael Howard.
Brice is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn Reteneller Howard; son, Lorin (Rita) Howard; son, Kevin Howard; daughter, Jonett Howard; son, Iain (Kara) Howard all of Owensboro; grandsons, Brady and Seth; granddaughter, Lilly; sister, Ita Belle Howard of Whitesville; brothers, Robert (Doris) Howard and Danial (Sue) Howard; sister-in-law, Maxine Howard of Louisville; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
The funeral Mass for Brice Howard will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church with Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers at 6:30 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Brice Howard may be left at www.glenncares.com.
