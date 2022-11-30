It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the sweetest soul we will ever know, Bridget Bratcher, of Fordsville, who passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was born November 18, 1975. She was the most loving, compassionate, caring person anyone could ever want to meet. She worked for Winterwood Inc. as a property manager for years and loved her job and her tenants. She was a good Christian and kept God in her heart at all times. She was always smiling and laughing. She loved spending time with family and friends, and her favorite thing was being called “MiMi”.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Cauley (James Miller) of Falls of Rough; a brother, Robert Fore of Dundee; a sister, Anna (Jim ‘best fran’) Cauley of Dundee; a son, Blake Bratcher of Owensboro; three daughters, Delanie Bratcher, Janna Edge, and Hannah Edge, all of Fordsville; a nephew, Anthony Chase Cauley (Kayla Jones) of Beaver Dam; a niece, Jasmine Fore of South Carolina; and a granddaughter, Paisley Jeffers of Fordsville, that was the light of her life.
The memorial service is 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
