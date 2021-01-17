LOUISVILLE — Bright Lyons, 72, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, while at Hosparus Health Inpatient Care. He was born Oct. 20, 1948, in Owensboro to the late Walker Sr. and Lila Lyons. Bright was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church and an avid U of L sports fan.
Bright was preceded in death by his son, Brian Acton Sr.; and his brothers, James Adams and Walker Lyons Jr.
He is survived by his daughters, Augusta Meadows and Tia Daugherty; his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his nephews, Tyrone Adams, Terry Adams, Robert Adams, Kim Adams, Angelo Adams and Timothy Adams; his nieces, Jennifer Brown, Teresa Adams, Sherry Adams and Bennita Adams; and his caregiver, Gale Smith.
The service with limited attendance will be Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation or service for Mr. Lyons shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Bright Lyons may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
