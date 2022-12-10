LIVERMORE — Brisco Hedges, 70, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Winfred Brisco Hedges was born November 27, 1952, in Ohio County to the late Joseph Lee and Violet Ray Hoover Hedges. Brisco was a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and car races.
In addition to his parents, Brisco was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Hedges and Herbie Hedges, and by his sister, Lynn Haynes.
Survivors include two brothers, Donald Hedges (Janet) of Cape Coral, Florida and Allen Hedges (Frances) of Livermore; a special friend, Susie Bishop; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Brisco’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Brisco’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Monday.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staff of Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center for their care and personal attention given to Brisco.
The Brisco Hedges family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, C/O Julie King, 14758 Kentucky 136 East, Livermore, KY 42352.
