GILBERTSVILLE — Britany Taylor Johansen, 30, of Gilbertsville, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born in Paducah on Jan. 12, 1990, to Denny and Kathy Connor Johansen. Taylor was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She loved her nephew, Jaxon. They enjoyed swimming, playing video games and doing everything together.
Along with her parents, Taylor is survived by her grandparents, Melvin and Lois Connor and Betty Johansen; her sister, April (Shane) Lyman of Benton; her nephew, Jaxon Gilbert; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be at noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Rev. John Vaughan officiating. A committal service will be at 3 p.m. at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Britany Taylor Johansen Memorial Fund; c/o Denny Johansen, 81 Patriot Street, Gilbertsville, KY 42044. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Britany Taylor Johansen and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
