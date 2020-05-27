CENTRAL CITY — Brittany Michele Dukes, 30, of Central City, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 4:16 a.m. her home. Mrs. Dukes was born May 14, 1990, in Lexington. She was a residential advisor at Job Corp, and she was Salem Rayne’s Mommy. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Fortner.
She is survived by her daughter, Salem Rayne of Central City; bonus children Rylan and Amelia Clemons; parents Jenny Beth Dukes and Huff Daddy (Tim Huff) of Central City; grandparents Jimmy and Delores Dukes, Brenda Amos, and Bonnie Mae Huff, all of Central City; brothers Michael Fortner of Virginia Beach, Va. and James Michael Robinson of Central City; sister Grace Ann Fortner of Lexington; cousins Jacob Christian Dukes of Central City, Braden Riley of Central City, and Sydney James of Acworth, Ga; and aunts Bonita Dukes of Lexington, Stephanie and David James of Acworth, Ga., Angela and Steve Miller of Winchester, and Patricia and Joe Best of Owingsville.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
