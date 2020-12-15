WESTVIEW — Brittany Kirk, 28 of Westview, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at University Hospital in Louisville.
She is survived by her son, Ezra Neff; father and stepmother, Charles and Joyce Kirk; brothers, Charles Shane Kirk and Charles Dustin Kirk; stepbrother, Joshua Fulkerson; and sisters, Dallas Standifer and Gabrielle Kirk
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy: Brittany Kirk Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
