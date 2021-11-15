LOUISVILLE — Brittany LaShawn Hollie, 32, of Louisville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The Daviess County native was born May 19, 1989, to Rickey and Anita Hollie and attended Owensboro Public Schools completing her education in Louisville. Brittany became a Christian during her childhood years. She had currently been employed at Ford Motor Company until recent Covid layoffs.
Brittany was also preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy, in June of 2018 and Jeremy Griffin, the father of
three of her sons.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Steven and Jodan Bellmar, Tristan Hollie, Brock and Elijah Griffin; parents, Rickey and Anita Hollie; sister, JazmineWinters (Jared); brother, Trey Morrow; grandparents, Theresa Gist, Lucette and James Williams; Aunt Karrie Shouse and Uncle Dane Stallings.
The graveside service will be noon Wednesday at Rosehill Cemetery with visitation from 10 a.m. until noon at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Brittany Hollie c/o Glenn Funeral Home, 900 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Brittany Hollie may be left at www.glenncares.com.
