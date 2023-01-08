Rockport, Ind. — Brittany Lea Taylor, 38, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Brittany was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on Sept. 5, 1984, to William “Tippy” Taylor and the late Monica (Birge) Taylor.
She is survived by her children, Kiyonni “Kiki” Taylor, Kalea Taylor and Ka’Shaun Taylor; father, William “Tippy” Taylor; her sisters, Kathina Rowan and Monesa Birge; and many extended family and friends.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana with Jeremy Gilmore officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana at a later date. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home or family to help with expenses. Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented