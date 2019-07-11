MADISONVILLE -- Brittany R. Wilson, 34, of Madisonville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home in Madisonville. Brittany Ryann Wilson was born Nov. 7, 1984, in Owensboro to Benny Russell and Debra Lynn Jenkins Wilson. She enjoyed caring for her dogs. Brittany was preceded in death by a brother, Jeremy Wilson.
Survivors include her mother, Debra Sartain of Madisonville; her father, Benny Wilson (Sandy) of Owensboro; four brothers, Justin Wilson (Stephanie) of Tampa, Florida, Josiah Wilson (Nichole) of Owensboro, Tyler Sartain of Madisonville and Evan Wilson of Owensboro; and a sister, Elise Wilson of Owensboro.
Private graveside services will be Friday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Roy Day officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, is handling the arrangements for Brittany's family.
The Brittany R. Wilson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Brittany R. Wilson Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
