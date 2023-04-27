CENTRAL CITY — Bro. Billy Edward Thompson, 77, of Central City, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 2:05 a.m. at UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was serving as the pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville.
Survivors: wife, Wanda Drake Thompson; daughter, Rhonda Abbott (Tim); son, Mark (Missy) Thompson; and sister, Betty Marsh.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented