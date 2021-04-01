BEAVER DAM — Bro. Cleatus Bowman, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Bean Bottom, son of the late Harold and Eloise Teague Bowman. Bro. Cleat was pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Beaver Dam for 24 years, had been in the ministry for 50 years and preached over 700 revivals. He also retired from Peabody Coal Co. He loved the Lord, loved his wife and loved his family. He loved UK basketball, loved people and never met a stranger and loved singing. He began singing with his older brother, Leon. He enjoyed telling stories about his childhood and growing up in Bean Bottom. He also loved watching Andy Griffith.
Bro. Cleat was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheri Stewart and her husband, Warren; and his brother, Leon Bowman.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Donna Larkins Bowman; sons Rusty Bowman, Travis Coffman and Brad Coffman (Angela); grandchildren Lauren, Lindsey, Dustin, Kenzie, Dylan, Khloe, Reagan and Larkyn; six great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Lorraine Bowman. Also surviving are Donna’s sisters Alberta (Marshall) Davis, Judy (John) Gossett and Teresa Larkins; and brother Wayne (Mona) Larkins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church in Beaver Dam with Bro. Rick Jones officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Due to state regulations, we are limited to 60% of our capacity at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home.
