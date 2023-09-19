PRINCETON — Bro. Darell Eldridge was born Aug. 8, 1948, at home on a mountaintop on Elk Creek in Blackey. He was called home to Heaven to his eternal reward Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. He went to a one-room school on Elk Creek for a couple of years and then grade school at Blackey and graduated from Letcher High in 1966. That fall he enrolled in Calvary College in Letcher, which was founded by some graduates from Bob Jones University.
On Oct. 1, 1966, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He was baptized by immersion in the creek in Hindman Oct. 29, 1967. In the fall of 1967, he met his bride-to-be, Judy Walter, at Calvary College. During the spring of 1968, he left college and went to New Bremen, Ohio to work in a machine shop as a lathe operator.
On May 1, 1968, he enlisted in the US Army in the military intelligence section of the Army Security Agency as a communications specialist. He had basic training at Ft. Dix, New Jersey and AIT at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He and Judy were married July 14, 1968. He was stationed for two years in Asmara, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and East Africa. Judy was able to be there with him, and their oldest son, Dean, was born June 16, 1970. While in Ethiopia, the Eldridges did volunteer mission work with the Sudan Interior Mission.
Bro. Darell spent the final two years of his service at FT Bragg, North Carolina. He earned the rank of Sargent E-5. Upon discharge, they moved to Celina, Ohio, and he returned to the machine shop job, but in 1973, he felt God call him to work in Christian ministry. The family moved to Ft Wayne, Indiana, and Bro. Darell enrolled in Ft Wayne Bible College and graduated in 1976. Their youngest son, Dan, was born Sept. 11, 1973, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
During his senior year of college, he pastored at The Gospel Tabernacle in Hicksville, Ohio. He was licensed and ordained by the Missionary Church and then pastored at Cloverport (KY) Missionary Church from 1976 until 1984. Cloverport Baptist (SBC) ordained him in 1984. While at Cloverport, he earned an MPS in counseling from Western KY University. He pastored at Central Baptist Church in Hawesville, First Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Williamstown, Blue Spring Baptist in Princeton, Mt. Eden Baptist Church in Hawesville, Sacramento (KY) Baptist Church, and Princeton Second Baptist. He and Judy went on mission trips to Brazil in 1991, 1992, and 1993. He was commissioned by the North American Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention as a hospice chaplain in 1998. He was the Green River Hospice chaplain with Madisonville, and the Trover Foundation chaplain, now Baptist Health Deaconess, serving in McLean, Muhlenberg, and Hopkins counties from 2007 to 2010. He retired in 2010.
After retirement, he preached at White Sulphur Baptist and Lewistown Church in Princeton, Liberty Baptist in Eddyville, as well as Caldwell Springs Baptist Church in Crittenden County. He also supply preached in Livingston, Crittenden, Union, Lyon, Caldwell, Trigg, Christian, Hopkins, and Breckinridge Counties. He was certified and taught Seminary Extension in Little River Baptist and Caldwell/Lyon Baptist Associations. He fought cancer since 1999. He had leukemia, lymphoma nine times, and melanoma, which caused him to have five rounds of radiation and four rounds of chemo.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel, and father, Hubert.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of Princeton; son, Dean (Paula); grandsons, Malachi and Josiah, both of Walton; son, Dan; granddaughters, Emma and Danielle, both of Henderson, Tennessee; sister, Verna (Cliff) Caudill of Richmond; five brothers, four from Kentucky, Emory (Glenna), Jack (Betty), David, and Mike (Karen), and from Florida, Steve (Tina); along with a host of relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Princeton Second Baptist Church, with Bro. Duane Burden and Bro. Mike Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, with military honors. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
You may light a candle or share a message with the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
Commented