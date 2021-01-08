LOS ANGELES — Bro. Gabriel, O.H., “Bill” Monarch, 77, of Los Angeles, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. He was born in Daviess County, the fourth of nine children (first-born son) of the late James Lamar and Mary Ann Payne Monarch. He was also preceded in death by siblings Julie Monarch Brandle, Joseph Anthony “Tony” Monarch, Marie Ann Monarch Tooley and Dorothy Louise “Dotty” Monarch Clark.
Bro. Gabriel entered his religious life on Sept. 1, 1992, and had been at St. John of God Monastery in Los Angeles for 25 years. His annual visits to Owensboro to visit family and friends were very special to him. He loved the liturgy, music and singing which started at a young age. Brother Gabriel counseled many AIDS patients for many years being a mentor to them. He was in the banking business for 30 years before going in to the brotherhood.
Surviving are four siblings, Sue Monarch Bosley, Tommy (Wanda) Monarch, Moggie (Frank) Riney and Teresa (Jim) Monarch “Tweedie” Crawford; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bro. Gabriel will be cremated, and his remains will be placed in a niche at the Holy Cross Mausoleum in Los Angeles. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Stephen Cathedral at a later time this year.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to St. John of God Retirement and Care Center, Attn: Foundation, 2448 S. St. Andrews Place, Los Angeles, CA 90018.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented