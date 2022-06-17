GREENVILLE — Bro. James Roy Lear, 73, of Greenville died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. He was a farmer all his life and was a preacher for over 40 years. He was a member of Trinity General Baptist Church in Tyewhoppity.
Survivors: sister, Thelma Marie Slaughter.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Freedom General Baptist Church in Greenville. Burial: Lear Cemetery in Clifty. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Arrangements are provided by Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
