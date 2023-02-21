Bro. Randall “Randy” Robert Stallings, Sr., born Mar. 23, 1951, made his way to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Bro. Randy was surrounded by his loved ones as he made his completed journey into the Heavenly home that was awaiting him. He lived in Owensboro and passed away at his home. He had answered the call to preach 49 years ago. He retired from Ridgewood Baptist Church due to lung disease in 2022. One of his great joys, for 15 years, was working with at-risk teenagers at Mary Kendall Campus in Owensboro as a staff member and the chaplain. The message in his passing was for all to come to the foot of the cross and meet Jesus. You’ll never be alone in life when you come to Jesus.
When he was a young boy, he was a boxer and won the state championship in Louisville at the age of 10 years old. He fought in the Golden Gloves and loved playing other sports, especially baseball and softball. Bro. Randy loved spending time with his family and enjoyed making his family and others laugh.
Bro. Randy began his spiritual journey at Ridgewood Baptist Church and was saved Mar. 12, 1974. Shortly thereafter, he responded to the call to preach. He was a graduate of Clear Creek Baptist College. Bro. Randy began his journey in the ministry as an interim pastor at Rumsey Baptist Church in Rumsey. Feeling the need for more understanding of the Bible and the ministry, he and his family went to the Appalachian Mountains in Eastern Kentucky to Clear Creek Bible College. While in school, Bro. Randy pastored full-time at Whipple Baptist Mission in Balkan. After graduating from Clear Creek, Bro. Randy pastored at Pansy Baptist Church in Gulston, First Baptist Church of Lewisport, Sacramento Baptist Church in Sacramento, Pleasant Memorial Baptist Church in Owensboro, and Southeast Baptist Church in Owensboro, and his journey in the ministry and life ended as pastor at Ridgewood Baptist Church in Owensboro, coming full circle.
Bro. Randy was preceded in death by his dad, J.W. Stallings Sr.; his beloved mother, Mary Lorene (Allen) Stallings; two sisters, Saundra Kaye Stallings and Linda McMahan; and a grandson, Daniel Joseph Stallings.
Bro. Randy is survived by his precious children, Randy “Bub and Little Randy” Stallings Jr. and April “Punkin” Stallings Hays and her husband, Jeff; five grandchildren that he loved deeply, Julia Hays (his caregiver in his dying days), Isabella Powers (Jeremy), Shayla Wedding (James), Kelsey Logsdon (James), and Michael (Stallings) Nash; his ten greatly loved great-grandchildren, Addison, Anslee, Brantley, and Avery Powers, Kylie and Weston Logsdon, and Kyler, Silas, Violet, and Rilynn Wedding; and siblings, Joey Stallings, Maria Majors, Judi Whitney, and David Stallings.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Ridgewood Baptist Church, where it all began. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. There will be no graveside service, but a meal will be served at the church in loving memory of Bro. Randy Stallings following the funeral service.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
