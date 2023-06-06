GREENVILLE — Bro. Tommy Gene Kidd, 48, of Greenville, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was an electronics tech supervisor for Green River Correctional Complex and a minister for Corley Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Brandy Jones Kidd; daughter, Emily (Mark) Kidd; mother, Marsha Akers; and brother, Mickie Kidd.
Service: Noon Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Corley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
