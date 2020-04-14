Brodie James Norris, 26, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home. Born Nov. 29, 1993, in Louisville to Joseph Roscoe Norris and Barbara Cardoza, Brodie attended Apollo and Daviess County high schools (class of 2012). He received his master’s degree in social work from Western Kentucky University (Owensboro campus). Brodie was employed as a therapist at Family Options, working mostly with children. He was a compassionate person who had a great sense of humor and was always smiling and making other people laugh. While he loved music, his greatest passion was gaming, where he excelled and achieved world-class rankings several times. While being the affectionate owner of two special dachshunds, Gus and Ringo, Uncle Brodie especially enjoyed gaming with his adoring nieces and nephews.
Brodie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Norris; and a nephew, Nolan Matthew Dale.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Barbara Cardoza of Owensboro; his father, Roscoe Norris of Bardstown; sisters Stephanie (Matthew) Dale of Radcliff and Karen (David) Hamilton of Bardstown; maternal grandparents Sandy and Janet Cardoza of Elizabethtown; five nieces and nephews, Ella Hamilton, Isabel Dale, Devan Dale, Dalon Dale and Addison Dale; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and best friend Garrett Creech.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Brodie’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to www.winstonswish.org.
Memories and condolences for the family of Brodie may be left at www.glenncares.com.
