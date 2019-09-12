HARDINSBURG -- Bro. Ron Miller, 67, of McDaniels, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center. He was the pastor of Bethel Fellowship Church, McDaniels.
Survivors include his wife, Gretchen Tabor Miller; sons John Miller and Jason Miller; daughter Sarah Johnson; and sisters Faye Miller, Rose Adkins, Barbara Carden and Connie Miller.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Fellowship Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Expression of sympathy: Bethel Fellowship Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
