GREENVILLE — Brother Terry Lynn Groves, 76, of Greenville, died Monday, May 30, 2022, in his home in Greenville. Brother Terry was grateful to be a faithful servant of God and was a pastor in the community for 42 years. He was also a Vietnam veteran.
Survivors: wife, Connie, and children, Teresa (Troy McGehee), Jenni, and Terry Jr. (Teresa Gail).
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery in Graham. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net
Commented