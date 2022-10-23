Brown “Brownie” Hampton, 77, of McHenry, Kentucky, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, with his son by his side at Norton’s Hospital. He was born March 20, 1945, in Letcher County, Kentucky, to the late Henry Hampton and Stella Jane Caudill Hampton. Brownie retired from the Ohio County Board of Education working at Beaver Dam Elementary School and was a member of McHenry Baptist Church.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of twenty-nine years, Linda Givens Hampton of McHenry; son, Greg (Maggie) Hampton of Princeton, Kentucky; stepson, David (Nikki) Duncan of Franklin, Kentucky; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one brother and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at McHenry Baptist Church in McHenry, Kentucky, with Bro. Brent Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry, Kentucky. Friends may visit with Brownie’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
