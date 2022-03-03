Bruce Alan Crabtree, 53, of Owensboro, died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Bruce had worked in the construction industry.
Survivors: mother, Brenda Moit (Larry); his father, Kenneth Crabtree; his sons, Bruce and Aaron; and his sisters, Donna Baker, Cindy Stiff (Brian), and Alicia Myers.
Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
