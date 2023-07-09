Powderly — Bruce Alan Kennedy, 56, of Powderly died Friday, July 7, 2023 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Evansville on Sept. 18, 1966. He was a welder and a member of South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Dennison Kennedy; children, Kyle Kennedy, Cory (Abby) Kennedy and Josh Kennedy; grandchildren, Jeremiah Brooks, Eli Kennedy, Coralea Kennedy and Brooksleigh Kennedy; brother, Keith Kennedy; and father, Billy (Rose) Kennedy.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Bruce Alan Kennedy Memorial Fund c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, Kentucky 42330.
Tucker Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
