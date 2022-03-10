It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Dale Head, 72, of Calhoun, who passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Southgate Nursing Home in Metropolis, Illinois. Bruce was a mechanic most of his life and was a U.S. Army veteran. Bruce loved to fish and going to the casinos.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Benjamin Head and Magelene York; two brothers, Richard Head and William Head; and a sister, Donna Wall.
Those left to carry on are a niece, Donna Catherine Clawson (Harold); a great-nephew, William Clawson; and a sister-in-law, Mary Catherine Head.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
