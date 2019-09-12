BEAVER DAM -- Bruce Evans King, 83, of Beaver Dam, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Columbia Health Care in Evansville, Indiana. Bruce was born in Owensboro to the late Forest Morgan and Catherine Harrington King. He was retired from Alcoa and served in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jon Byron King, and a sister, Jonell Maxon.
Survivors include his wife, Kittye Barnes King; three daughters, Karen King-Jones(Rubin) of Lexington, Liessell Hamilton (Greg) of Knottsville and Kari Keith (Dennis) of Beaver Dam; eight grandchildren, Michael King, Tiffany Jones, Korry Jones, Emily Hamilton, Wesley Hamilton, Katherine Keith, Lauren Keith and Erin Keith; and two brothers, Forest King of Louisville and Roger King of Lewisport.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Dr. Glenn Armstrong and the Rev. John Cashion officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association. Envelopes will be available at the church. Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented