GREENVILLE — Bruce L. Brown, 78, of Greenville, died on April 7, 2023, at his residence. He was born on Dec. 8, 1944, in Muhlenberg County. He worked in various locations in Northwest Indiana and Chicago after moving back to Kentucky he worked as a Correctional Officer at Greenriver Correctional Complex.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Brown; daughter, Leah Brown; and sons, Jason Brown and Jordan Brown.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, at noon at Old Bethel Cemetery in Greenville with Rev. Curtis McGehee officiating and burial to follow.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
