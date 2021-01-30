FORDSVILLE — Bruce Leathem, 77, of Fordsville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 25, 1944, in Fordsville to the late Charles and Zelpha Fuqua Leathem. Bruce retired from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 633 after 50 years, and he enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Wanda Jean Leathem, in 2020.
There are no survivors.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
Commented