SOUTH CARROLLTON -- Bruce Stanley, 58, of South Carrollton, died 6:58 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Stanley was born June 28, 1961, in Muhlenberg County. He was a truck driver for Clay Trucking. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Barney Stanley and Sally Williams Stanley; and sisters Dorthy May Stanley, Addie Agnes Stanley and Stella Louise Ppool.
He is survived by his companion and gal pal, Jane Glore; mother of his children, Angel Miller; son Samuel Lee (Candis) Stanley; daughters Natalie (Aaron) Hagan and Bobbi (Josh) Simpson; companion's children Krystle Alverson and Drake Piper; grandchildren Anthony Stanley, Gheena Clark, Ava Hagan, Gage Simpson, Gabriel Simpson, Kyler Hagan, Abbi Simpson and Ryder Stanley; companion's grandchildren Kenley Alverson, Madelyn Alverson and Charley Alverson; and brothers and sisters Edna Ann Hays, Phyllis Lou Stanley, Lynda Darlene Groves, Paulette Stanley, Samuel Earl Stanley, Rondal Lynn Stanley and Jeffery Thomas Stanley.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial in Yeargins Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
