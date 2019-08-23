Bruce W. Bennett, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 1, 1957, in Daviess County to the late Bert Wilson and Mary Millay Bennett. Bruce had worked at Sun Windows and Ohio Valley Sound and had been attending Immaculate Catholic Church. Bruce was involved in Special Olympics having coached softball and basketball, was past president of the Autism Society of Western Kentucky and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Connor Council 6101. Bruce was a very caring and good dad.
Bruce also was preceded in death by the mother of his children, M. Theresa Bennett; and a brother, Bert Eugene Bennett.
Surviving are his sons, Eli Bennett and Jacob Bennett, both of Owensboro; two sisters, Barbara Dillehay of Birdseye, Indiana, and Brenda Hauser of Owensboro; a brother, Robert L. "Bob" Bennett and wife Gabrielle of Maceo; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Ennichement will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, c/o Kim Johnson, 352 Hill Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences for the family of Bruce Bennett can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
