Bruce W. Wimsatt, 70, of Owensboro went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born Nov. 13, 1948, in Daviess County to the late Robert Lee and Margaret Magan Wimsatt. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, 1st Air Cavalry, and a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 633 for 44 years, the last 15 of which he was the business manager. Bruce was president of Owensboro Building Trades Association, Owensboro Central Labor Council, Kentucky Pipe Trades Association and Greater Owensboro Senior Citizens Union Labor Housing Corp. He was also a member of Kentucky AFLCIO and Bridgepointe Church. Bruce was a proud member of the Democrat Party and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Davis Wimsatt; sons Jeff Wimsatt and Mike Wimsatt; siblings Pat Wimsatt (Suzette), Sheila Hocker (Robbie), Greg Wimsatt (Debbie), all of Owensboro, and Kathy Green (Terry) of Davenport, Florida; mother-in-law, Gloria McLure and her husband Jim; brothers-in-law, Kelly Davis and his wife Melissa and Kerry Davis; sister-in-law Felicia Boling; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Robby Boling, Ray Askins, Anthony Taylor and Chad Mills; and his beloved dogs, Buster and Barney.
Services will be at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Calhoun Road, Owensboro, KY 42301 or S.P.A.R.K.Y, 227 St. Ann Street, Suite 400, Owensboro, KY 42303.
