CENTRAL CITY — Bruce Wayne Graddy, 72, of Central City, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at 1 a.m. at his residence. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and was a truck driver for G.W. Boots Weatherford Texas.
Survivors: children, Tammy (Chuck) Lambert, Jimmy (Nicky) Daniel, DeAnna Graddy, and Ashley Groves, and brother, Arkley Browning.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
