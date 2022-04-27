HAMMOND, Ind. — On Saturday, April 23, 2022, Bryan Allen Roberts passed away unexpectedly at his residence. Born on April 1, 1963, in Hammond, Indiana, Bryan was the son of the late George E. and Becky Daniels Roberts. A tax assessor, Bryan worked for Crawford County. He enjoyed hunting, socializing, and talking on the phone with friends. Bryan also loved spending time with his family.
Bryan is survived by his brothers, Brent Roberts, Jeff Roberts (Karin), and Mark Roberts, all of Owensboro; sister, Machelle Rhinerson (Joseph) of Fort Valley, Indiana; nephew, Jon Roberts; and nieces, Jeanna Roberts and Jessalyn Vandergriff.
At the family’s request, all services are private.
