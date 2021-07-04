HAWESVILLE — Bryan “BJ” Barnett, 21, of Hawesville, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, due to a swimming accident in Perry County, Indiana. Bryan was born March 2, 2000, in Owensboro. He was a member of Blackford Baptist Church and was employed by Waupaca. He enjoyed fishing, coon hunting and hanging with his friends.
Bryan served as a board member at Hancock County Fish and Game Club, where he spent many hours doing volunteer work there. He also helped on projects through Repair Affair. He was a 2019 graduate of Hancock County High School. At his graduation, he received the top award for his volunteer work in the community.
Bryan was preceded in death by a grandfather, Donald Barnett; and a grandmother, Linda Jernigan.
He is survived by his father, Bryan Barnett Sr.; grandmother Judy Barnett; sister Zoey (Cody) McManaway; nephews Weston and Colin McManaway; aunt Kim (Rick) Gray; cousins Beth (Logan) Beyersdorfer and baby Addi; birth mother Shannon; and many relatives and friends that loved him dearly.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Blackford Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Bryan’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
The family would like to thank Perry County Sheriff Malone and his deputies, Indiana Conservation Officers, Perry County Fire/Rescue, Perry County EMS and the Perry County Coroner’s Office for their exceptional service and professionalism at the scene of the accident.
