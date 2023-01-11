Bryan Douglas Colburn, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 23, 1956, in Daviess County to the late Wilburt Austin Colburn and Mary Helen Stringer Colburn. Bryan retired from Atmos Energy after 35 years where he worked as a service representative. He was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Bryan had a passion for life and a deep love for family and friends. He loved sports, his garden, and cooking. He was always bringing meals to anyone in need. He made sure everyone was taken care of with his jokes and laughter, and he would light up a room.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wayne “Crash” Colburn.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn Colburn; sons, Eric Shawn Colburn of Whitesville and Bryan Edward Colburn and David Anthony Colburn, both of Owensboro; daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Gillim (Josh) of Owensboro; stepchildren, Russell Fulkerson (Audrey), Luke Fulkerson (Tori), Ben Fulkerson (Danielle), Curt Fulkerson, and Melissa Fulkerson, all of Owensboro; grandchildren, David Leishman, Lilly Colburn and Claire Gillim; six step-grandchildren; brothers, Courtland Joseph Colburn (Lois), Robert Lee Colburn (Pat), James Michael Colburn, and Steven Patrick Colburn; and sisters, Jean Payne (Larry) and Sheila Short.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
