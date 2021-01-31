Bryan Lee Fuqua, 54, of Whitesville, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. He was born March 31, 1966, in Owensboro to Darrell Ray and Anna Elizabeth Fuqua. Bryan worked as a contractor, installing playground equipment all across the country. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Bryan was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Tyler Fuqua, on May 2, 2020.
Survivors include his son, Tyler Fuqua of Bowling Green; his daughter, Brittney Fuqua of Nashville, Tennessee; two grandchildren; siblings Cassandra Ohialoke, Michael Ray Kaaloha Fuqua and Charity Catriona Potter; and his parents, Darrell Ray and Anna Fuqua.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3290 Hwy 60 E., Owensboro, KY 42303. Enter on Isaac Shelby Drive.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented