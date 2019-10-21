HARDINSBURG -- Bryan Payne, 66, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was a retired plumber and devout Catholic.
Survivors include: son, Bradley Payne; daughter, Betsy Critchelow; brother, Fred Payne; sisters, Jenny Critchelow and Margaret Speaks
Memorial Mass: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, McQuady. Visitation: 9 a.m. to Noon Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Romuald School 408 North Highway 259 Hardinsburg, KY 40143.
