Bryan Ray Hall, 49, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Waverly, Tennessee. He was born July 27, 1972, in Owensboro to the late Donald Ray Hall and Betty Joyce Stevens Huff. Bryan retired from TTMA and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He was an avid Donald Duck collector and loved Boxer dogs.
He is survived by two daughters, Katelyn Hall (Katie Hall) and McKenna Hall (Wynter Hall); grandson, John B.R. “Clyde” Hall; brother, Steven “Steve” Hall (Jennifer); two nephews, Steven Dale Hall Jr. and Jayden Duke; and friends, Creed Tolson, Brandon Davis, and Rodney Grey.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
