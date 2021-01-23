HAWESVILLE — Bryant Gayle McCamish, 77, of Hawesville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Heartford House. He was born in Ohio County on Aug. 11, 1943, to the late Bryant J. and Dorothy “Dot” McCamish. Bryant was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps. Along with his brother Dwight, they owned and operated M & C Auto Part for many years, and he also worked at Willamette Paper Mill.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Betty Jane McCamish; daughter Robbie Kim (Greg) Garvin; granddaughter Olivia Paige Garvin; brother, Dwight (Zelma) McCamish; nephews Michael (Sheri) McCamish and Eric McCamish; and great-nephews Blake and Spencer McCamish.
Immediate family will have a private viewing. Gibson & Son Funeral Home, in Hawesville has been entrusted with care.
Many thanks to the friends and family for their prayers during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bryant’s memory to Hospice of Western Kentucky or Veterans Affairs.
Share your memories and condolences at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented