Bryce Aaron Leathem, 20, of Owensboro, passed away July 31, 2021. Bryce was born in Louisville on Oct. 22, 2000, to Mickel “Mike” and Tamara Leathem. Bryce loved to hang out with friends, play video games and watch movies. He also loved to fish and travel when he had the opportunity. Bryce loved animals, especially his feline companion named Sky. His family was very important to Bryce, and he loved spending time with them.
Bryce was preceded in death by his sister, Trystyn Leathem.
Survivors include his parents; brothers, Tony Leathem and Spencer Leathem (Tiffany); sister, Whitney McGehee (Jason); aunt, Vickie Wilkey, and many loving nieces
and nephews.
A gathering time to celebrate Bryce will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
