Bud Newton, 62, completed his life’s journey Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent surrounded by family. He was born October 10, 1959, to Sylvester Newton and Ruby Newton. Bud graduated from Daviess County High School. Later in life, he achieved a bachelor’s of science degree, Summa Cum Laude in human resource development from Indiana State University, and a master’s of science degree in quality management from California State University Dominquez Hills. His career of 42 years with Alcoa/Arconic started in Warrick operations, and he worked his way up to corporate level internal quality consultant and manager, where he also became the deputy regional director for the American Society of Quality region nine. He then retired to enjoy time with family and friends. His faith was rock solid with the Bible being his constant guide. He seldom knew a stranger and saw the world as one big adventure with family and friends.
Life Achievements: husband and father of four sons, Deputy Regional Director for the American Society of Quality Region 9, ASQ Board of Directors as Section Affairs/Geographic Community Council Representative, ASQ Geographic Community Council Chair, Regional Director for the American Society of Quality Region 9, ASQ Certified Six Sigma Black Belt, CEEM/BSI Certified Lead Auditor ISO9001/2000 Quality Management Standard, BSI Certified Internal Auditor ISO14000 Environmental Standard, ASQ Certified Quality Auditor, South Spencer School Corporation Volunteer of the Year for 2003, League Director of the Soccer Association of South Spencer, Past President of the Soccer Association of South Spencer, Past President of the South Spencer High School Athletic Boosters, and Past President of Spencer County Chapter of the American Cancer Society.
Bud was preceded in death by his dad, Sylvester Miles Newton.
He is survived by his wife, Kim (Shiver) Newton; mother, Ruby Newton; three brothers, Trent, Brian, and Shane Newton; four sons, Devin, Clint, Chase, and Travis; four daughters-in-law, Laura, Amanda, Stephanie, and Jennifer; nine grandchildren, Chris, Allyssa, Brayden, Xavier, Ella, Eli, Easton, Kate, and Lincoln; and one great-grandchild, Kavin.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
