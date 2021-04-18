Buddy Brown Jr., 64, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 10, 1957, in Daviess County to Buddy Sr. and Shirley Brown. Buddy was a member of Greater Vision Baptist Church. He served in the Navy and Army; he was a part of special forces and was an explosives expert. In his free time, he enjoyed working on his truck. Buddy will be remembered for his light-hearted spirit.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Whitaker Brown.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 28 years, Vera Snow Brown; his daughter, Tia (Nick) Adamson, and their children, Cory, Katelynn, Raven, Trinity, Breanna and Haley, Linda (Bruce) Mayes and Tonya (Chris) Garland, and their children, Brilee and Conner; his father, Buddy Brown Sr.; his brother, Todd (Emy) Brown, and their sons, Dakota Brown and Gavin Brown; and his sister, Dana (Norman) Spears, and their children, Derek, Windy, J.D. and Josh.
A service with limited attendance will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will take place at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Buddy Brown Jr. may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
