ROCKPORT, Ind. — Buddy Collins, 74, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Millers Merry Manor. He was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Norton, Virginia, to the late Woodrow and Martha Ellen Collins. Buddy enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and most of all, being with his family. He loved watching wrestling and Westerns on TV. Buddy was a simple man who enjoyed life’s simple pleasures. He had never met a stranger, which is how he came to be called “Buddy.” Buddy was everyone’s friend and will be remembered for his wonderful personality and wit.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Rittenberry, Wilma Fields and Imogene McCoy.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Olivia Masters Collins; his sons, Chuck (Stevie) Collins and Tim (Robin) Collins; his grandchildren, Emily, Austin, Hannah and Brynlee; his great-grandchild, Josiah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The service with limited attendance will be Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Public visitation will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation and service for Mr. Collins shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Buddy Collins may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
