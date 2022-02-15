LIVERMORE — Buddy Frizzell, 73, of Livermore died on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Buddy retired as an electrical engine technician, was a member of Livermore General Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran.
Survivors: his wife of 49 years, Joanie Frizzell; a son, Matt Frizzell; a daughter, Amy Noffsinger (John); and two sisters, Patsy Holder (Jan) and Barbara Trimble (Conrad).
Service: 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Musters in Livermore.
Buddy’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Buddy Frizzell family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buddy Frizzell, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 228; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Buddy at muster
Commented