Buford “Buddy” Warren Woodard, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Muhlenberg County. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 13, 1950, he was raised by the late Henley and Alda Woodard. Mr. Woodard was a salesman and an Army veteran. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed riding motorcycles and caring for his beloved Aussie shepherds. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eulala Louise Woodard; and a grandchild.
Surviving are his son, Byron (April) Woodard; a daughter, Mary (Jeff) Brown; five grandchildren, including Brynn (Elijah) Eckstein and Lyndon Woodard; and a brother, David (Peggy) Woodard.
Services are private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery in Muhlenberg County.
Commented