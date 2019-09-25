HORSE BRANCH -- Burl Clay Morris, 82, passed away Sept. 23, 2019. He was born in Mount Pleasant on Jan. 7, 1937, to the late Ulys Granville and Sophia Ellen Morris.
Burl attended Army basic training in 1958 and was honorably discharged in January of 1969 as a captain of the U.S. Army 100th Division. He graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1959 with a master's degree in chemistry and physics. Burl retired from Big Rivers Electric in 1999. He was the current President of HTI, Inc.
Burl served as magistrate for the 5th District for 12 years. He loved his community, friends and neighbors. Burl was active in many different causes that affect our community, such as the Caney Creek Watershed Project, bringing 911 services to Ohio County, the Rosine Veteran's Memorial and was still fighting for broadband to be brought to the rural areas of Ohio County. He was a managing partner with OCEDA and was the treasurer for the Horse Branch Area Center for many years. He always tried to help others that were in need as long as they tried to help themselves. He will be missed by his family, friends and many people in the community. Burl's motto was "Control the Controllable and the heck with the rest."
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Roger K. Morris; two sisters, Anna Mary Snell and Mabry Embry.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Doris Marie Morris; two sons, Jeffrey G. Morris (Rhonda) of Horse Branch and James R. Masterson (Amanda) of Owensboro; one daughter, Janet L. (John) Higdon of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, who were his pride; along with several nieces, nephews and many many friends. He was a member of Rosine United Methodist Church.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28., at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Earnst Whitely and the Rev. Mike Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Horse Branch, with full military honors by Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with Burl's family from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main Street, Hartford, KY 42347.
Online messages of condolences may be left for the family of Burl Clay Morris by visiting his memorial page at danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented