Burness Ray “Kingfish” Greenwood, 79, of White Plains, passed Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville. He was a member of Jernigan’s Chapel Methodist Church. He was a retired UMWA coal miner of 36 years.
Funeral services will be private, with Bro. Steve Latham officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Nora Jean Greenwood; daughters Taleah Wright, Lisa White and Debra Dukes; and brother Bobby Greenwood.
There will be no visitation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
